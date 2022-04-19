Inmate escaped from Casper Re-Entry Facility, at Large

Wyoming Inmate Joshua Kaplan is on escape status from the CRC as of approximately 2200 PM on Monday April 18, 2022. Kaplan is five foot nine inches tall, approximately 224 lbs., causation, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 54 years old. He has the following tattoos: diamond with stripes on upper

left arm; book of life, hands, wine cup upper right arm; cyborg woman on back.

Kaplan was serving a sentence for larceny over $500. He was sentenced in Sheridan County on January 9, 2020 to 4 to 6 years.

Kaplan was discovered missing after failing to return to the facility at his scheduled time at 2200 PM Monday afternoon. Local and State Law Enforcement have been notified.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you may also contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Department at (307) 633-4700.

Further information and updates will be provided as available.