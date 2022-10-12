Initial Flood Plain Design in Lander Discussed Tuesday; Potential Exists for Trailer Park Removal

By Sarah Elmquist-Squires, WyoTodayMedia

Lander residents heard more about the Army Corps of Engineers’ flood mitigation project on Tuesday night, which would erect a flood wall and earthen levee along Front Street if approved by the city council. Army Corps of Engineers Chief of Plan Formulation and Project Management Section Greg Johnson said if the project proceeds, it could begin as soon as next fall.



Lander city leaders requested the Corps to study flood mitigation following the 2010 flood, but a congressional prohibition on new projects delayed the work.



Although nothing is set in stone, preliminary designs show an approximate three-foot flood wall on the east end near City Park that would feature removable panels that could be installed in the event of a flood. On its eastern most edge east of Third Street the wall would be taller and include openings at cross streets with rolling gates that could be closed during a flood. Along the ballfields would be pedestrian openings. On its west end near the gazebo, the flood wall would transition to an earthen levee. Johnson said the Corps’ preference would be for driveways in that area to include gently sloping ramps over the earthen dike.



Planning will continue and be finalized by next summer. The project requires some property acquisition, including the likely removal of the trailer park and potentially the nearby apartments.



Another meeting will be held on October 25 at 6 p.m. during the Lander City Council’s work session at city hall, and will include a presentation by city staff on the impact of not pursuing the flood project. That meeting will be recorded, and folks can join in via zoom.