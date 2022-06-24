Infant Found Deceased in Crib; Two Break-ins

Fremont County Sheriff’s Blotter from 6/23/22 to 6/24/22 at 0700 hours

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/22/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 52 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 19 times and there were two fire department calls.

Nine persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including two driving while under the influence charges, five other alcohol-related charges, one felony charge and and 14 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 166 inmates that it is responsible for, with 161 in-house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Bud G. Perry, 38, Fort Washakie, arrested for Pedestrian Under the Influence on a highway at 12:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Major Avenue in Riverton

Patrol Calls:

A resident on Golden Willow Road near Lander reported a fraud concerning her bank account at 1:38 p.m.

A shop on East Monroe Avenue in Riverton was broken into. The report came in a 4:02 p.m. The incident is under investigation

A home break-in was reported at 5:48 p.m. from an address on Cherry Street in Pavillion. Entry to the home was gained through a window. Deputies are investigating.

A five-year-old theft of natural gas from a residence on East Monroe was reported on Thursday from an address on East Monroe. The report is under investigation.

A two-month old infant was found deceased in a crib at a residence on Roberts Road near Lander at 5:45 a.m. Friday morning. The FCSO and the Coroner’s Office are investigating. No further information was available.