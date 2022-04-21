In-person adoptions return to Wyoming Honor Farm May 14 

LANDER, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management and the Wyoming Honor Farm are pleased to announce an in-person adoption of gentled wild horses and burros on May 14 in Riverton. For almost 35 years, the Honor Farm has shared the BLM’s commitment to place animals removed from overpopulated herds into good, private homes.

“We’re sure looking forward to welcoming potential adopters back in-person at the Honor Farm,” said Scott Fluer, BLM program specialist for the Wyoming Honor Farm. “The trainers have been working hard with these horses and burros, and it should be a great event.”

Approximately 50 saddle-started horses, halter-started yearlings and gentled burros will be offered for adoption. Photos of many of the available animals can be seen by following BLMWyoming on Facebook or Twitter. The horses to be offered all originate from Wyoming public lands.

Preview the available horses and burros in-person from 1-3:30 p.m. on May 13, including a training demonstration by the Honor Farm at 1:30 p.m. On May 14, gates open at 8 a.m. and the competitive-bid adoption begins at 10:30 a.m. Both days’ events are free and open to anyone interested in wild horses, the Honor Farm gentling process and the BLM wild horse and burro adoption program.

The BLM will provide applications and information about how to adopt on both May 13 and 14. The horses and burros are current on their vaccinations, de-worming and Coggins testing. Only covered stock or slant load style trailers are authorized for loading. Two-horse trailers are not allowed unless they are a stock or slant type, with no internal dividers.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections has a low recidivism rate, in large part due to the meaningful work accomplished by the Honor Farm inmates, including the gentling of wild horses. The gentling program provides inmate trainers the opportunity to work together as a team and, through this team, learn to respect the opinions and goals of others.

Lunch concessions will be available at the adoption. The Wyoming Honor Farm is located one mile north of Riverton. Take U.S. Highway 26 to Honor Farm Road.

Please remember that firearms, alcohol, drugs and dogs are not allowed onsite at any time. Cell phones, smart watches, cameras, video equipment and tobacco products must be kept locked in your vehicle while onsite. To maintain a positive environment for visitors, a reasonable clothing standard must be adhered to. Shorts and form-fitting clothing are prohibited.

Several wild horse and burro adoptions are scheduled throughout Wyoming this year—check the schedule at blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoptions-and-sales. To learn more about the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program and adopting a Wyoming wild horse, visit BLM.gov/WHB or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.