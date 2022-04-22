IMPACT 307 will host “Building a Wide Moat,” webinar, Wednesday, May 18

IMPACT 307, a University of Wyoming program, will host “Building a Wide Moat,” a new “Lunch and Learn” series webinar, Wednesday, May 18, from noon-1 p.m. Monica Patten, assistant director of IMPACT 307, will present the free webinar.

The webinar will focus on the importance of innovation across all aspects of business. Patten will talk about identifying innovation ​opportunities, creating innovative business models and the importance of “building a wide moat.” She also will discuss the many free resources available in Wyoming for innovative entrepreneurs including the Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad, which is a seed funding competition.

Patten has been on both sides of the aisle, being an inventor and evaluating innovative technologies in broad industries as a patent surveyor. She provides one-on-one business counseling and executive coaching services to businesses in Sweetwater and Uinta counties. In her role as assistant director of IMPACT 307, she is working to strengthen and expand the startup resources in southwest Wyoming, including the development of new seed funding opportunities and other programs for entrepreneurs to thrive.

Before joining IMPACT 307, Patten worked as a chemist across many industries, with roles spanning from early research to manufacturing. She is the inventor of five patents, with applications at various stages of the patenting process.

Patten received her Master of Business Administration, with a focus on innovation, from Indiana University; her master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; and her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, Calif.

The IMPACT 307 Lunch and Learn series is designed to introduce new and existing entrepreneurs to a wide range of business topics. These hourlong educational sessions are held once a month and presented via Zoom.

IMPACT 307, with locations in Casper, Cheyenne, Laramie and Sheridan, is a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators committed to growing and strengthening Wyoming’s entrepreneurial community by providing resources and support for founders to thrive.

To register for the webinar, go to https://uwyo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WOr1edk7RTeOj3JC6Kf–w.

For additional information on IMPACT 307’s services, call (307) 766-6395 or go to www.IMPACT307.org.

IMPACT 307, a University of Wyoming program, will host “Building a Wide Moat,” a new “Lunch and Learn” series webinar, Wednesday, May 18, from noon-1 p.m.

Monica Patten, assistant director of IMPACT 307, will present the free webinar.

The webinar will focus on the importance of innovation across all aspects of business. Patten will talk about identifying innovation ​opportunities, creating innovative business models and the importance of “building a wide moat.” She also will discuss the many free resources available in Wyoming for innovative entrepreneurs including the Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad, which is a seed funding competition.

Patten has been on both sides of the aisle, being an inventor and evaluating innovative technologies in broad industries as a patent surveyor. She provides one-on-one business counseling and executive coaching services to businesses in Sweetwater and Uinta counties. In her role as assistant director of IMPACT 307, she is working to strengthen and expand the startup resources in southwest Wyoming, including the development of new seed funding opportunities and other programs for entrepreneurs to thrive.

Before joining IMPACT 307, Patten worked as a chemist across many industries, with roles spanning from early research to manufacturing. She is the inventor of five patents, with applications at various stages of the patenting process.

Patten received her Master of Business Administration, with a focus on innovation, from Indiana University; her master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; and her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, Calif.

The IMPACT 307 Lunch and Learn series is designed to introduce new and existing entrepreneurs to a wide range of business topics. These hourlong educational sessions are held once a month and presented via Zoom.

IMPACT 307, with locations in Casper, Cheyenne, Lander, Laramie and Sheridan, is a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators committed to growing and strengthening Wyoming’s entrepreneurial community by providing resources and support for founders to thrive.

To register for the webinar, go to https://uwyo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WOr1edk7RTeOj3JC6Kf–w.

For additional information on IMPACT 307’s services, call (307) 766-6395 or go to www.IMPACT307.org.