Ice races moved

SHOSHONI – The annual Ice Races, which were moved to the East Monroe Ponds in Riverton just a handful of months ago, have been moved to Poison Creek on the Boysen Reservoir for this Saturday’s (January 21st) races.

If you or someone you know is attending the ice races and would like to see your pictures in the Ranger, Lander Journal and / or Wind River News newspapers, as well as on WyoToday.com, feel free to email the snapshots to sports@wyotoday.com.

Good luck to everyone participating in the races this weekend and the upcoming weekends!