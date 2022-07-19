Hughes highlights quartet

By Thomas Harding/MLB.com

DENVER — In an MLB Draft full of injury questions for many of the top college pitchers, the healthiest prospect — Gonzaga right-hander Gabriel Hughes — went to the Rockies on Sunday with the 10th overall selection.

Hughes, 20, went 8-3 with 138 strikeouts in 98 innings pitched as a sophomore for the Bulldogs this season. He walked just 37 batters. But strange as it sounds, it was an injury that made it all possible. Hughes was a two-way player until he was hit by a pitch on his right hand and missed the end of the 2021 season.

“I sat down with my coaches and they asked if I wanted to keep hitting,” Hughes said. “From both sides of the table, it was mutual.”

While hitting is behind Hughes, the Rockies took care of that issue in the first round by taking two left-handed hitters from the Southeastern Conference — Florida’s Sterlin Thompson 31st overall (a compensatory pick awarded when shortstop Trevor Story signed with the Red Sox) and Tennessee’s Jordan Beck 38th (Competitive Balance Round A). In the second round, 50th overall, the Rockies nabbed right-handed pitcher Jackson Cox of Toutle Lake (Wash.) High School.

Last summer with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, Hughes went 1-0 with a 5.14 ERA in three starts, but began to make major strides under his manager, longtime Rockies teacher/coach/advisor Jerry Weinstein. Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said it was during that program that the Rockies identified him among the group of players they were eyeing depending on how the picks before theirs went.