Huge Winter Storm Coming Tuesday, Wednesday with over a foot of new snow expected, Strong Winds

Another round of snow is expected to hit the Wind River Basin on Tuesday. The National Weather Service said the heaviest snow is expected in the west Monday night through Tuesday. Significant snow then moves east of the Divide. Heaviest snow over the east is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with the possibility of nearly a foot of new snow for Lander and Riverton, 7-9 inches for Shoshoni and 4-8 inches for Dubois. High winds will also impact the area as the storm moves through, especially for normally windy locations, like the Central Wind Corridor from Rock Springs to Casper and the lee of the Absaroka Mountains. Frigid temperatures are to follow.