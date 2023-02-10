Hudson Town Hall Closed, Operations moved to Fire Hall

Town of Hudson Facebook Page

As many are aware, Hudson Town Hall experienced a water line break on Christmas Day. We have been dealing with insurance and mitigation of the damages and have temporarily relocated the Clerk’s Office to the Fire Hall on West 8th Street. Thank you to our wonderful fire district for offering a warm welcome to us to be able to continue to work! The repairs will be extensive and take several months to complete. That said, Town Hall and Hudson Closet will remain closed until we can inhabit the building again. We appreciate your support and cooperation as we all work through this. Watch for updates.