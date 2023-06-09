Hudson dancer signs with Bengals

LANDER – Even though there are plenty of college signings that happen in and around Fremont County, there are very few as special as the signing that took place in Lander Valley’s gymnasium this past Wednesday. That was where Mya Whitaker, a senior from Hudson, signed her letter of intent with Idaho State University (ISU) to be on the Bengals’ dance team.

“As far as I know she’s the first Hudson athlete to sign a scholarship for dance,” Jessica Murray, Whitaker’s dance instructor for 13 years said. “Mya is a very talented dancer and a very dedicated teammate. She’s willing to do whatever is asked of her and she’s willing to make sure that she does whatever’s best for her team.”

Whitaker, who will also be competing with Room To Dance at Nationals in Seaside, Oregon later on this summer, started dancing with Murray before the dance studio was ever built or established. Now, both women were all smiles as Whitaker signed her name on the dotted line to bring her talents to Pocatello, Idaho.

Mya signed around all her friends and family, including educators and principals. (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

“It’s actually amazing,” Murray said about her oldest student. “She’s my original student … I was there when she made the goal that this is what she wanted to do, she wanted to dance for D1 school. Now I get to watch her sign it and do it, it’s amazing.”

Whitaker said that her dream was always to be able to dance in college, that’s why she didn’t bother much with other sports throughout her time at Lander Valley High School (LVHS) or beforehand.

“I’ve just always loved dance,” Whitaker said. “It’s a sport but it’s also an art, it’s an expressive thing but it’s also very physically demanding.”

The LVHS senior was grinning from ear to ear with her parents, friends and coach while signing her letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon. She said that she “loved” Idaho State’s atmosphere, that’s the main reason she chose to be a Bengal over other options.

“It’s a very welcoming place and the coaches and the other girls are super nice, it’s a really good program,” Whitaker said before reminiscing about her time in Fremont County. “The Lander community is very welcoming of dance as a sport, I know they’re trying to get a dance team back [and] that’s really good for the future of dance here … And everyone in Hudson is super supportive, it’s like a little family.”

Murray, Whitaker and Mya’s mother Vanessa Ouaissa all continued to praise the Hudson community for years and years of support when there was not much dancing to help prop up. Murray recounted the times before she had a dance studio when Whitaker would do weekly performances for elderly citizens of Hudson behind the El Toro.

“It became such a big thing in Hudson,” Murray said about her longest-tenured student. “All the older people would come out and watch her practice her ballet dances and when she was done they would give her Shirley Temples … it became a whole thing every week.”

“Mya’s worked really hard her entire life to be the best dancer she could be and coming from such a small town it’s hard to be able to do that,” Ouaissa said about her daughter. “She’s always worked super hard [and] we’ve always supported whatever she wanted to do. If she wanted to do a workshop out of state we always took her, if she wanted extra practices we did it.”

Thanks to the continuous support from Hudson residents, including a very generous donation by the late Gene Genaro for Whitaker that helped Whitaker reach the national stage, the LVHS senior will now be able to represent all of Fremont County for upcoming years as an ISU Bengal.

Mya signed with her parents Vanessa (left) and father Brahim Ouiassa (right) along with her dance instructor for the past 13 years, Jessica Murray (behind). (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

Before then, though, Whitaker will be representing Riverton and Hudson in Oregon along with a few teammates, including Murray’s daughter, with goals of high-tier success fueling the fire under her and the other Room To Dance dancers.

“My goal is to perform as well as I can, maybe to place in the top ten or up there,” Whitaker said about the national tournament coming July 10th. “I like competing for a national title too so that’s pretty cool, I hope I can do the same in college.”

By: Shawn O’Brate