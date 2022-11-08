How Fremont County Voted on Tuesday: It WAS a Red Wave here

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese issued a statement at the courthouse Tuesday night on the election returns. Her statement reads:
“Results at 7 p.m. are always unofficial. However, with the potential of write-in races, there will be questions on how the results will be handled. Unofficial results will be as always, the candidates on the ballot will be reported on election night. Write-in vote totals will be reported, but we will not know what the write-in votes are for on election night.
If the write-in total for County Commissioner down to special districts is GREATER than the highest candidate on the ballot, the Clerk’s Office will be required to count those write-in ballots before the canvass board meets on Friday. IF the write-in total for those same races are LESS than the highest candidate on the ballot, then the candidate on the ballot will be the unofficial winner (made official at the canvass board meeting).
Write-in candidates for Legisislative offices, State offices and United States Representative are determined by the State Canvass Board following the county canvass board.”
The preliminary and unofficial results from Tuesday’s Balloting across the county:
32 of 32 precincts reporting: 13,734 ballots cast
(R=Republican; D=Democrat; C=Constitution; L=Libertarian; I-Independent)
US Representative: Harriet Hageman (R) 8,539; Lynette Greybull (D) 3,519; Marissa Selvig (C) 686; Richard Brubaker (L) 420
Governor: Mark Gordon (R) 9,866; Theresa Livingston (D) 1,939; Jared Baldes (L) 802
Secretary of State: Chuck Gray (R) 9,795; Write-ins 943
State Auditor: Kristi Racines (R) 11,032
State Treasurer: Curt Meier (R) 10,755
Supt. of Public Instruction: Megan Degenfelder (R) 9,588; Sergio A. Maldonado, Sr. (D) 3,396
State Senator District 28: Cale Case (R) 4,365
State Representative District 28: John R. Winter (R) 259; Kimberly M. Bartlett (D) 32
State Representative District 33: Sarah Penn (R); Andi LeBeau (D) 867
State Representative District 34: Pepper Ottman (R) 3,407
State Representative District 54: Lloyd Charles Larsen (R) 2,645; Jeff Martin (I) 1,560
State Representative District 55: Ember Oakley (R) 1,795; Bethany Baldes (L) 1,175
County Commission District 1: Clarence V. Thomas (R) 899
County Commission District 3: Ron Fabrizius (R) 1,355; Travis Becker (I) 1,204
County Commission District 4: Michael A. Jones 2,612
County Coroner: Erin Ivie (R) 11.474
County Attorney: Patrick LeBrun (R) 10,501
County Sheriff: Ryan D. Lee (R) 11,173
County Clerk: Julie A. Freese (R): 11,392; Write-in 396
County Treasurer: James A. Anderson (R) 10,812
County Assessor: Tara Berg (R) 11,101
Clerk of the District Court: Kristi H. Green (R) 11,280
Judicial Retention 9th Circuit Court Judge Coombs – Lander – Yes 8,947, No 2,435
Judicial Retention 9th Circuit Court Judge Robert – Riverton – Yes 9,557, No 2,372