How Fremont County Voted on Tuesday: It WAS a Red Wave here

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese issued a statement at the courthouse Tuesday night on the election returns. Her statement reads:

“Results at 7 p.m. are always unofficial. However, with the potential of write-in races, there will be questions on how the results will be handled. Unofficial results will be as always, the candidates on the ballot will be reported on election night. Write-in vote totals will be reported, but we will not know what the write-in votes are for on election night.

If the write-in total for County Commissioner down to special districts is GREATER than the highest candidate on the ballot, the Clerk’s Office will be required to count those write-in ballots before the canvass board meets on Friday. IF the write-in total for those same races are LESS than the highest candidate on the ballot, then the candidate on the ballot will be the unofficial winner (made official at the canvass board meeting).

Write-in candidates for Legisislative offices, State offices and United States Representative are determined by the State Canvass Board following the county canvass board.”

The preliminary and unofficial results from Tuesday’s Balloting across the county:

32 of 32 precincts reporting: 13,734 ballots cast

(R=Republican; D=Democrat; C=Constitution; L=Libertarian; I-Independent)

US Representative: Harriet Hageman (R) 8,539; Lynette Greybull (D) 3,519; Marissa Selvig (C) 686; Richard Brubaker (L) 420

Governor: Mark Gordon (R) 9,866; Theresa Livingston (D) 1,939; Jared Baldes (L) 802

Secretary of State: Chuck Gray (R) 9,795; Write-ins 943

State Auditor: Kristi Racines (R) 11,032

State Treasurer: Curt Meier (R) 10,755

Supt. of Public Instruction: Megan Degenfelder (R) 9,588; Sergio A. Maldonado, Sr. (D) 3,396

State Senator District 28: Cale Case (R) 4,365

State Representative District 28: John R. Winter (R) 259; Kimberly M. Bartlett (D) 32

State Representative District 33: Sarah Penn (R); Andi LeBeau (D) 867

State Representative District 34: Pepper Ottman (R) 3,407

State Representative District 54: Lloyd Charles Larsen (R) 2,645; Jeff Martin (I) 1,560

State Representative District 55: Ember Oakley (R) 1,795; Bethany Baldes (L) 1,175

County Commission District 1: Clarence V. Thomas (R) 899

County Commission District 3: Ron Fabrizius (R) 1,355; Travis Becker (I) 1,204

County Commission District 4: Michael A. Jones 2,612

County Coroner: Erin Ivie (R) 11.474

County Attorney: Patrick LeBrun (R) 10,501

County Sheriff: Ryan D. Lee (R) 11,173

County Clerk: Julie A. Freese (R): 11,392; Write-in 396

County Treasurer: James A. Anderson (R) 10,812

County Assessor: Tara Berg (R) 11,101

Clerk of the District Court: Kristi H. Green (R) 11,280

Judicial Retention 9th Circuit Court Judge Coombs – Lander – Yes 8,947, No 2,435

Judicial Retention 9th Circuit Court Judge Robert – Riverton – Yes 9,557, No 2,372