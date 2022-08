Another hot day in store today. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon/evening. Gusty outflow wind is possible with any storms that develop. Storm chances stay in the forecast through this weekend. Todays highs are expected to reach 81 in Dubois, 85 in Lander and Jeffrey City, 91 in Shoshoni, 92 in Riverton and Worland and 93 in Thermopolis. Thursday is predicted to be a few degrees cooler.