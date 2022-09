Hot and dry, with smoky skies today. Red Flag Warnings today, more widespread Thursday. A cold front moves in with gusty winds. Showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly east of the Divide Thursday evening thru early Saturday. Big temperature drops Thursday and Friday. Today’s highs temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with 87 at Dubois, the low 90s for Jeffrey City, the mid 90s for Lander, and Riverton and the upper 90s to low 100s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland.