The heat returns today with Highs above normal across much of the region. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, but most areas will remain dry. Tomorrow and Saturday will see much better chances for widespread showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall. Today’s highs will be in the mid-90s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, around 90 at Jeffrey City, in the upper 80s for Lander and the low 80s for Dubois.