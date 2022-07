It will be mostly sunny and hot again today. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected through Friday, with a Red Flag Warning in effect today for Fremont County. Cooler for the weekend, with afternoon showers.Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins with the low 80s in Dubois. Tonight’s lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with 49 at Dubois.