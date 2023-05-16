Honor Farm Sgt. Named WDOC “Officer of the Year”

Wyoming Department of Corrections Director Daniel Shannon announced the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) Employee and Officer of the Year and Trainer of the Year.

• Laura Vaselin, a probation and parole agent in the Casper Field Office, has been selected as the WDOC Employee of the Year.

• Sergeant (Sgt) Mathew Abraham Ian, from the Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF), has been selected as the WDOC Officer of the Year.

• Christopher Thompson, who is a Lieutenant with the Wyoming State Penitentiary, was chosen as the WDOC Trainer of the Year.

In a news release, The WDOC said they are extremely grateful for the dedication Lieutenant Thompson, Agent Vaselin and Sgt. Abraham have shown. “It is seen in their day-to-day efforts, inside institutions and in the community. All three are role models for staff, offenders and community members alike,” stated the release.

Agent Vaselin and Sgt. Abraham were chosen from 13 staff that were previously selected as employees and officers of the year from their respective correctional facility or field region. Those staff members are:

• Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp – Mandy Jerry and Officer Gary Ridenour

• Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution – Sheri Daly and Sgt Fernando De La Torre

• Wyoming State Penitentiary – Jessica Martinez and Sgt Haley Viau

• Wyoming Women’s Center – Bill Shoup and Sgt Kelsey Peterson

• Wyoming Honor Farm – Kylie Cook and Sgt. Mathew Abraham

• Central Office – Anne Fowler

• Field Services – Laura Vaselin (South Region) and Vi Gardner (North Region).

WDOC’s Employee and Officer of the Year were acknowledged for their accomplishments at a luncheon in Cheyenne on May 4 hosted by Governor Gordon. The Governor also signed a proclamation honoring Correctional Professionals Week which occurred May 8th through May 12th. He also thanked the employees for their dedicated hard work, commitment and sacrifice to the WDOC and to the citizens of Wyoming. Employees were also recognized internally at the WDOC Presentation of Employee of the Year Certificates on May 11th.

