Honor Farm made Significant Contribution to Hunger Initiative

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 the Wyoming Honor Farm welcomed Governor Mark Gordon and the First Lady, Jennie Gordon, to its Riverton facility.

The First Lady has established the Wyoming Hunger Initiative campaign to raise awareness of hunger in Wyoming she said that hunger is too often an invisible problem. The Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s goal is working towards sustainable solutions to ending hunger in the state. With the help of the Wyoming Honor Farm, an array of organizations, numerous events, donations and individual contributions, the program has found tremendous success in helping anyone facing food insecurity around the state.

In the fall of 2021, the Wyoming Honor Farm, under the guidance of Agriculture Supervisor, Bobby Lane, began to assist the First Lady and her team. WHF was able to make a substantial donation to the Hunger Initiative of over 1,500 pounds of summer and winter squash after the needs of the facility were met.

The Gordon’s participated in a tour of the gardens and greenhouses with Lane and were able to view the hard work that the staff and inmates put into the cultivation of crops as well as to discuss the future goals for the program. WHF is hoping to double the amount of produce (i.e. sweet corn, green beans, tomatoes, peppers, onions and squash) for donation this year and expand it exponentially in the future. The Wyoming Hunger Initiative team is working on a grant that will provide WHF with an industrial size freeze dryer which will help immensely in achieving the current and future objectives of the First Lady’s Hunger Initiative.