Historical Society’s Annual Trek Slated for Fremont County in June

The 68th annual Wyoming State Historical Society Trek will be hosted by the Fremont County Historical Society the weekend of June 10th . The event will provide Society members and guests with a behind the scenes look at the county’s unique history.

Fremont County is home to historic sites and the Wind River Indian Reservation, home of the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes of Native Americans. The trek will take participants to the towns of Lander, Dubois, and South Pass City. There will be opportunities

along the way to learn about the second largest county in the state of Wyoming. The Museum of the American West in Lander includes a 10-building pioneer village and exhibits about the area’s history. That, along with the Fremont County Pioneer Museum, which focuses on exhibits featuring the history of the Lander Valley, Fremont County and western Wyoming, will give trek participants a first-hand look at the area’s history. In Dubois the group will enjoy a tour of the new National Museum of Military Vehicles that celebrated its grand opening in May. It has become a major tourist destination.

South Pass City State Historic Site will give registrants an opportunity to learn about the gold mining era that began in 1867. The state’s largest historic site, South Pass City features more than twenty historic structures, period room exhibits and a visitors’ center. The site is well

maintained and interpreted. South Pass City also played a role in the women’s suffrage movement when William Bright introduced a bill during the 1869 Territorial Legislative session that would allow women the right to vote and hold political office.

Early registration ends on April 30th . Contact the Wyoming State Historical Society for a registration form via email to linda@wyshs.org, or download the form from www.wyshs.org. A list of accommodations can also be requested.

Everyone is invited to participate, Society members and non-members alike. Early registrations will end April 30, 2022.