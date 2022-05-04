Historical Society Looking for Students who have added to State’s History

By Linda Fabian, Wyoming State Historical Society

Do you know a young historian? A student in grades 3 through 12th who has done something in their school or community that has added to Wyoming’s historical legacy? The Wyoming State Historical Society and its federation of statewide chapters seeks nominations of students and teachers who have done outstanding work in preserving and interpreting Wyoming history during the last year. With a deadline of June 30th, now is the time for county chapters, individuals and Society members to submit nominations.

The Young Historian Category recognizes original projects by students in elementary, junior high, middle schools, and high school. Projects produced will be judged on new or previously unpublished information obtained through interviews or research or can be a creative presentation of previously known facts or information. Junior Activities Awards might include a student or group of students who have researched and explored an historic site in their county which may have led to the marking of a site. Students may have promoted educational activities that promote a better understanding of local and/or state history.

Jane Gebhart, chair of the Society’s awards program, said “This is an opportunity to recognize the efforts of our young people in promoting Wyoming’s rich legacy.” The best way to get started is to review the 2022 Awards Manual and think about those people or organizations in your community that might qualify and deserve recognition,” She said.

For specific information categories that honor students and/or educators, please review the Awards Manual at www.wyshs.org or e-mail linda@wyshs.org to receive an electronic copy. The deadline to submit student nominations is June 30th.