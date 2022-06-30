Hiker NW of Dubois Mauled by a Bear He Surprised

A hiker in the Wind River Range northwest of Dubois is hospitalized in Billings today after being mauled by a bear, believed to have been a grizzly. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department said the attack was apparently a result of the hiker “surprising” the bear. Authorities do not plan on tracking the bear.



The man, according to the WGFD, was an experienced recreationalist, but he was hiking alone at a high elevation on Francs Peak, a 13,000-foot summit southeast of Yellowstone National Park and NW of Dubois, across the mountain from Double Cabin.

The attack happened so fast the man was unable to use the bear spray he was carrying, according to a press release from the Park County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was able to notify authorities as he was carrying a personal responder device the signal from which was picked up by the U.S. Air Force who then alerted local authorities. The man was evacuated from the side of the mountain by a medical helicopter.