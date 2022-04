Another day of high to possibly damaging winds across the area today. Snow showers this morning will taper off through the day. High winds will remain possible in Johnson County tomorrow but decrease somewhat elsewhere. Today high projected temperatures in the low to mid 40s for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins with 30 at Dubois. Peak wind gusts expected in the upper 50 mph range for Dubois, Riverton, Jeffrey City and Shoshoni, in the upper 40 mph range for Lander, Thermopolis and Worland.