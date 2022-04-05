High School Track Returns this week after a Spring Break Holiday

By Shawn O’Brate, WyoTody

With spring break behind us all eyes turn to local teams and their outdoor track meets that return this week.

Heading into this weekend Lander Valley has two teams heading to two events: the Tony Lehner/Al Finch 2022 Invitational and the Shoshoni high school Invite.

At those respective events athletes like Gage Gose will look to beat his personal records which he set back on March 25th in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Meanwhile, his teammate Avery Bever will also look to increase her personal best set in Green River two weeks ago, hopefully beating her 13.38-second 100m dash time and her 28.12-second 200m dash time from last years 3A West Regionals.

Gose’s 40.31-second time in the 300m hurdles is also the fastest in the state so far this year, a time that should hold strong throughout the rest of the outdoor track & field season.

Also attending the Tony Lehner/Al Finch Invitational is Rawlins high school and Douglas high school, as well as teams from Nebraska and all over Wyoming. Rawlins currently holds the fastest time in the 100m hurdles this year thanks to Eva Nitschke’s 15.65-second time at Green River two weeks ago.

The Shoshoni meet will be a firework show with Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Dubois and Wind River sending their squads to face off with the Lander’s Shawn Cozzens and Abigail Gribowskas who have shown these past few weeks that they could be some of the best in the state at what they do.

Last Saturday the 2022 Bill Gerrard Memorial meet also hosted a slew of local high school teams while the Powell Athletic Roundtable meet had middle school crews from all over central Wyoming.

Firstly, the results from the Bill Gerrard Memorial at Greybull High School should not surprise anyone:Wind River high school’s Jaycee Herbert, one of the fastest runners in the state, finished first in the 100-meter dash as well as the 400-meter dash. In the 100m dash Herbert had a personal record 11.70 second run while he also beat his old record in the 400m with a time of 53.63 seconds–barely edging out his best time from last year by seven-tenths of a second.

While Herbert dominated those two events the BG Memorial meet was largely dominated by Tongue River high school, finishing first in 14 of the 32 events and second in another six. That brought Tongue River’s grand total to 20 total events where they either finished first or second.

Tongue River’s success does not take away from some solid performances out of Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni or Wind River.

Shoshoni had three top-three finishes throughout the day at Bill Gerrard. Their boys relay team finished third while senior Riana Tidwell placed second in the triple jump and third in the 400m dash.

Wind River’s girls did great in individual events with a second place finish in the 3200-meter run by sophomore Cora Remacle and third place finishes by junior AnnaBeth Bornhoft in the 100m dash and freshman Emma Miller in the high jump.

Meanwhile, Wyoming Indian high school had freshman Madison McLeod finish with a 2:48.51-second personal best in the 800-meter run which gave her a third place finish. They also finished third in the 4×100 meter relay finals.

The middle school athletes also continued their season at Panther Stadium at the Powell Athletic Roundtable meet.

Cody, Worland and Powell took most of the events by large margins. The largest being Cody’s girls finishing first in the 4×100 meter relay six seconds faster than Worland’s squad. Cody’s Mali Merager, a seventh grader, finished first in all three events she attempted Saturday including the girls 800 and 1600-meter run.

In the eighth grade Powell’s Anai Torres finished first in shot put and second in the discus throw while her teammate Nalani Jordan finished first in the discus as well as the girls triple jump and 4×400 meter relay with the help of her team.

All teams are still getting into the groove of things this season but with Lander hitting their stride this weekend will be exciting to watch. Also both meets for Lander this weekend will have familiar names that will likely be heard for years to come whether they be in high school or college.