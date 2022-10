The playoffs are set for Wyoming High School Football and there are four local teams who have advanced.

Games this coming Friday include,

• In Class 3A, Lander Valley at Star Valley, 5 p.m.

• In Class 3A, Worland at Cody

• In Class 1A Nine-Man, Wind River at Southeast, 5 p.m.

• In Class 1A Nine-Man, Niobrara County (Lusk) at Shoshoni, 5 p.m.

Saturday

• In Class 1A Six-Man, Meeteetse at Dubois, 1 p.m.