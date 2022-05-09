High School Graduation Ceremonies Set

Now that Central Wyoming College has held its commencement exercises over the past week, let’s look forward to our high school commencement ceremonies. Here’s the schedule:

May 20 – Pathfinder High School, Lander, 6 p.m.

May 21 – Arapahoe Charter High School

May 21 – Fort Washakie High School, 11 a.m.

May 22 – Dubois High School, 2 p.m.

May 22 – Lander Valley High School, 1 p.m.

May 22 – St. Stephens High School

May 22 – Shoshoni High School, 2 p.m.

May 22 – Wind River High School, 4 p.m.

May 29 – Wyoming Indian High School

— Western Heritage Lutheran Academy, Riverton

— Frontier Academy, Riverton (graduations held throughout the year)