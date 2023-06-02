High School Football Schedules released

Even though football is nearly three months away, the schedules for Wyoming’s High School football teams were released earlier this week.
Below are Fremont County’s games starting with week zero on August 25, the rest of the schedules can be found at the bottom (* indicates conference games):
3A EAST FOOTBALL:
Riverton Wolverines:
Wk 0 – vs Powell
Wk 1 – vs Cody
Wk 2 – @ Evanston
Wk 3 – @ Star Valley
Wk 4 – vs Rawlins*
Wk 5 – @ Lander*
Wk 6 @ Douglas*
Wk 7 – vs Buffalo*
Wk 8 – vs Worland*
Lander Tigers:
Wk 0 – @ Pinedale
Wk 1 – vs Green River
Wk 2 – vs Powell
Wk 3 – @ Evanston
Wk 4 – @ Buffalo*
Wk 5 – vs Riverton*
Wk 6 – @ Rawlins*
Wk 7 – @ Worland*
Wk 8 – vs Douglas*
1A 6-MAN FOOTBALL:
Dubois Rams:
Wk 0 – vs Encampment (Neutral field)
Wk 1 – vs Hulett (Neutral field)
Wk 2 – @ Little Snake River*
Wk 3 – vs Encampment*
Wk 4 – @ Farson-Eden*
Wk 5 – @ Meeteetse
Wk 6 – @ Casper Christian*
Wk 7 – vs H.E.M.*
Wk 8 – vs Burlington
1A 9-MAN FOOTBALL:
Shoshoni Wranglers:
Wk 1 – @ Pine Bluffs
Wk 2 – @ Greybull*
Wk 3 – vs St. Stephens*
Wk 4 – @ Rocky Mountain*
Wk 5 – @ Riverside*
Wk 6 – vs Big Piney*
Wk 7 – vs Wind River*
Wk 8 – @ Wyoming Indian*
St. Stephens Eagles:
Wk 1 – @ Lingle Ft. Laramie
Wk 2 – vs Wind River*
Wk 3 – @ Shoshoni*
Wk 4 – vs Riverside*
Wk 5 – @ Big Piney*
Wk 6 – vs Wyoming Indian*
Wk 7 – vs Rocky Mountain*
Wk 8 – @ Greybull*
Wind River Cougars:
Wk 1 – vs Saratoga
Wk 2 – @ St. Stephens*
Wk 3 – @ Riverside*
Wk 4 – vs Big Piney*
Wk 5 – @ Wyoming Indian*
Wk 6 – vs Greybull*
Wk 7 – @ Shoshoni*
Wk 8 – @ Rocky Mountain*
Wyoming Indian Chiefs:
Wk 1 – vs Guernsey Sunrise
Wk 2 – vs Riverside*
Wk 3 – vs Rocky Mountain*
Wk 4 – @ Greybull*
Wk 5 – vs Wind River*
Wk 6 – @ St. Stephens*
Wk 7 – @ Big Piney*
Wk 8 – vs Shoshoni*