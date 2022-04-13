High School and Middle School Track and Field Results

By Shawn O’Brate

This weekend an abundance of Lander Valley track and field athletes took the field to help boost their positions and personal bests, whether it be in middle school or high school.

First off, the 2022 Spartan Invite was held at Wolverine Stadium at Riverton High School right outside of the USA wrestling meet. At the Riverton track meet there were middle schoolers from Lander, Cody, Worland and Powell all learning more about the ins-and-outs of a typical track and field meet.

At the middle school level most of these athletes were participating in their first or second event of the season, some of them were even in their first event of their track and field career, which made the day much more of a learning experience.

“We had some good long jumps,” Lander assistant coach Heidi Vanlishout said, “We just gotta keep the wind down.”

That wind was rough for the first half of the day when the field events were taking place, but afterwards the track events were being run in much better conditions. Learning which events were the best fit for the best athletes was ultimately the goal of the day though, meaning the gusts were not as large of a factor as they might be later in the season.

“They’re young athletes and they often times just go for it and then they’re not ready for it,” Lander assistant coach Misty Atnip stated, “We have so many events that will be tailored for them soon.”

In the end, the Lander Valley girls dominated their respective events as they finished first or second in eight events including the high jump thanks to Adlyn Even’s 4’8” jump–a personal record for the seventh grader.

Daisy Goklish, also a seventh grader, took home first in the girls seventh grade 400-meter dash while her teammate Ava Gerlach took home second in the eighth grade 400m dash with a faster time later in the day.

And finally, eighth grader Adelyn Anderson finished with a personal best in the discus throw when she threw it over 89 feet, claiming first place by over 14 feet. She also finished first in the eighth grade girls shot put finals with a distance of 31’6”–just six inches short of her personal best.

On the boys side Lander only finished with one first place finish–the triple jump thanks to the 34-inch jump by seventh grader Finn McFadden–but that doesn’t mean the day was lost.

“We’re just trying to teach them the process of what a track meet is like right now,” Lander high jump coach Drew Powell said, “trying to get them back in the that swing of getting to the track and learning what you’re doing in running events, who’s going to get handoffs in relays, and all that stuff.”

It should also be noted that McFadden finished second in the 400-meter dash and the long jump as well, making him one of the more decorated athletes of the day wearing Lander green.

On Lander’s high school side of things they had themselves a day, ultimately coming away with eleven first place finishes throughout the day including both the girls and boys 4×800-meter relays.

The girls accumulated another first in relays–the 4x400m–but they also had some outstanding individual performances. For instance, senior Abigail Gribowskas finished first in the 400m dash when she broke her own personal record and she finished second in the long jump with yet another personal record of over 16 feet.

But she wasn’t the only one setting personal bests. Junior Darian Bell beat out her senior teammates in the girls 3200m run with a final time of 13:35.96 which was over one minute faster than the rest of the girls in the heat. Bell also came in third in the 1600m run and helped the girls place first in the 4x800m relay by over one minute and forty seconds.

Also coming in first was sophomore Teagan Pickerd who broke her personal record in the discus throw by over nine feet when she chucked it almost 99 feet. Pickerd’s shot put display did not live up to the same hype but she will be a force to be reckoned with as the season goes along no matter what.

The Lander boys continued to be consistent overall with junior Gage Gose stealing the show once again. Gose finished first in both the 110m and 300-meter hurdles, a feat that he has now achieved in every single meet so far this season. The only difference between those first-place finishes and this week’s was his new personal record in the 300m where he shed one-tenth of a second off his previous best.

There was also Reed McFadden who cleared five-foot-eight-inches in the high jump, landing him in first just barely over Kaycee High School’s Vaughn Pierson who had an equal height.

And who could forget senior Isaac Vasquez who competed in his first event of the season and cleared a new personal best in the pole vault as he finished first with an eleven-foot-six-inch round, easily beating his previous best of ten-foot-five-inches from last season.

The outdoor track and field events continue this week with the annual Lander and Riverton duel taking place Tuesday, April 12th at Riverton High School. Be on the lookout for the scores and finishes in the Thursday edition of the Riverton Ranger as well as the weekend edition of the Lander Journal.

Also Wind River, Dubois and Shoshoni will be competing against each other in the Dubois-Wind River-Shoshoni Triangular event on the 14th.