HIGH fire danger in Yellowstone National Park 

The National Park Service is reporting fire danger in Yellowstone is now rated at “high.”
Here’s what we know:
- Currently, there are no active wildland fires in the park.
- Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.
- Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
- Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
- The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.
- Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.