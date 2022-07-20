HIGH fire danger in Yellowstone National Park 

The National Park Service is reporting fire danger in Yellowstone is now rated at “high.”

Here’s what we know:

  • Currently, there are no active wildland fires in the park.
  • Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.
  • Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
  • Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
  • The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.
  • Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.  