Here We Go Again: Another Winter Storm on its Way with Strong Winds

Strong winds expected today ahead of the approaching winter storm. Higher elevations will see gusts of 60 to 70 mph through tonight. The initial snowfall from the winter storms moves into far northwestern Wyoming overnight tonight.

Sunday’s high temperatures will in the mid-30s for Thermopolis and Worland, the low 30s for Dubois and Riverton, the mid to upper 20s for Lander and Shohoni.

Maximum wind gusts through 11 a.m. Monday expected to hit 71 mph at Jeffrey City, 68 mph on South Pass, 64 m ph at Dubois, 35 mph at Riverton and the low 20 mph range for Lander, Shoshoni and Thermopolis.