Jan 22, 1934 – Apr 1, 2023

Henry Benton (Pete) Davis

Pete was called by the Lord to his eternal home on April 1, 2023. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with interment at Mountain View Cemetery.

Pete was born in Sheridan, Wyoming at the Reynolds Home on January 22, 1934, to John Benton Davis and Dorothy Mae (Adsit) Davis. His mother passed away about six months after he was born. His grandparents raised him for 14 years until he went to live with his father. They lived in various places in northern Wyoming, Washington state, and Idaho.

Pete graduated from high school in Kellogg, Idaho and attended college in Sheridan and Laramie earning an Associate’s Degree in Education and a Bachelor’s Degree in Education with honors. He was a long-time teacher in both Sheridan and Riverton. Pete was a scoutmaster in Big Horn, Wyoming where he instituted a scout program to assist with Search and Rescue crews. He was a long-standing member of the Knight’s of Columbus.

Pete married his wife, Cindy, in 1977. They raised two children, Dan and Krista. With Cindy’s encouragement, he started writing Cowboy Poetry and continued to perform poetry for 19 years, publishing his poetry, achieving many distinguished honors and recognition.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy, of 45 years; son Dan (Tina) Davis; daughters, Diana West and Krista Davis; granddaughters, Emily (Jason) Sullivan, and Brittney West; grandson, Benton Davis; three great grandsons and one great granddaughter to be.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support Paws for Life, as Pete was an avid animal lover. Donations may be sent in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming 82501.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com