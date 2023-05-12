August 12, 1927 – Tuesday May 9, 2023

Helen Mildred May, 95, of Lander, Wyoming, died at Westward Heights Care Center on Tuesday May 9, 2023, after a short illness. Helen was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on August 12, 1927, to Andrew Joseph Bernard and Mary Rose (Brelih) Bernard. She grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with five sisters and one brother. After graduating high school, she attended Saint Mary’s college in Omaha, Nebraska. She received her teaching credentials and taught for a short period of time in Rock Springs until she married Henry Joseph May of Laramie, Wyoming, on September 17, 1949. They settled in Laramie and had 3 children during their time there. They moved to Glendo, Wyoming, where their last child was born. In 1966 they moved to Thermopolis, Wyoming. In 2010, Helen moved to Lander to be close to family.

She is survived by two daughters Mary (Tim) Wells of Lander, and Bernadette (John) Mitchell of Bainbridge Island, Washington; 5 grandchildren, Jenni (Collin) Brennan, Jacob Wells, Stephanie (Eyal) Ezra, Elizabeth May and Rose Mitchell; and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons Henry Joseph Jr. and Lewis Andrew; one grandson Samuel Alexander May; her sisters and brother.

Services are to be announced at a later date. Memorials may be sent in Helen’s name to the Hot Springs County Library or the Hot Springs Pioneer Museum, both in Thermopolis, Wyoming.