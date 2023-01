Death Notice:

Helen Hanway, 87, of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Friday, January 6, 2023. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 165 17 Mile Road. The wake will follow after rosary. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.