Jun 29, 1935 – Jan 6, 2023

Helen Hanway, 87, of Ethete passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Friday, January 6, 2023. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Eagle Hall at St. Stephens. The wake will follow after rosary. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Helen T. Hanway was born on June 29, 1935 in Fort Washakie, Wy to Mattie Bull and Sam Antelope. She grew up and spend her lifetime in Ethete, Wy.

She was baptized into the Catholic Religion.

Helen was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting, spending time with family and friends, traveling, the casino and her favorite musician was Elvis Presley.

She is survived by her sons, Laziur Hanway, Sr., Vernon Hanway, Fredrick Hanway, and John Hanway, Jr.; 22 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren; and the families of Hanway, Antelope, Blackburn, Brown, Blackman, Blackbull, and Norse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gilbert Hanway, Sr.; daughters, Mary Jane Washington, Ramona YoungBear, and June Hanway; sons, Gilbert Hanway, Jr., John Hanway, Sr., Donald Hanway, John Manuel Chaves, Jr., Seattle Hanway, and Laney Benally.

