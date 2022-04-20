Helen Beddoes

August 7, 1939 – April 14, 2022

Helen’s beautiful soul passed peacefully towards heaven while surrounded by family in Lander, Wyoming on Thursday the 14th of April at Sunset. Helen was born August 7, 1939, in Payson, UT to Cloda Delilah Marguerite Francom Mattinson and John William Mattinson. She was the fourth child of six children, Russell, George, Boneen (Bonnie), John, and Clarence. After high school she married Paul Beddoes and had three boys. The family moved to Lander, Wyoming in 1961 under a job transfer with U.S. Steel when the company opened their Wyoming mine. After the family’s arrival in Lander, three more children were born, all daughters. Throughout the years Helen worked at American Laundry, NOLS as a seamstress, Atlantic City Iron Ore Mine, and Wyoming State Training School. Helen became a single mother in March of 1981. She then retired from the State Training School in 1992. This is when she got to take on her greatest job, and lifelong goal, a full-time grandma and homemaker. She played a huge role in the lives of her eldest daughter’s boys after they lost their mother (Paula) in a tragic accident when they were young.

Grandma Beddoes’s house was always brimming with children, grandchildren, and friends. She loved to craft, travel, cook for everyone, camp and spend time with her family. The children fondly recall the escapades of spinning cookies (in the car), crafting and confiding with grandma over her signature meals. Traveling and hanging out with Grandma was often considered a grand adventure.

Helen was the kindest, most forgiving woman that many have ever known; she lived for her children and grandchildren. There was not a time Helen wouldn’t be there if her family needed her and that is what made her one of a kind and a great loss within our family.

Helen was preceded in death by daughter Paula, son Shane, mother Cloda Francom Mattinson, and her father John William Mattinson, her brothers Russel, George, and John, and sister Boneen (Bonnie) Young.

Ms. Helen Beddoes is survived by her treasured family; brother Clarence and Pat Mattinson (Spanish Fork, Utah). Children; Colt and Julee Beddoes (Lyman, Wyoming), Tom and Teresa Beddoes (Lander, Wyoming), Pamela Zidich (Hibbing, Minnesota) and Becky Tappe (Lander, Wyoming), daughter-in-law Karen Beddoes and son-in-law Robert McIntyre. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren; Josh and Jennifer Beddoes (2 children), Nikkie Beddoes and Chris Nations (2 children), Misti and Chad Jackson (4 children), Amber and Neal Hagemen (1 child), Paul and Heather Beddoes (3 children), Brandi Price (3 children), Jerica and Tony Weeks (2 children), Centennial and Jessica Beddoes (3 children), Trent McIntyre (4 children), Travis and Brenda McIntyre (2 children), Tyrone and Amanda McIntyre (1 child), Brandon and Mandi Zidich (3 children), Mark Zidich, Paula Zidich (4 children), Daniel Gordon (3 children) and Josey & Blake Wesley (2 children), as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and adopted grandchildren from over the years.

Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate Helen’s beautiful life on April 25th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mt. Hope Dr. Lander, WY 82520. A Repast to follow in the “Wind River Room” located at The Inn at Lander (260 Grandview Dr. Lander WY 82520).

