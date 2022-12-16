Headley sentenced for role in 2019 double homicide in Riverton

It took almost three years for investigators to identify the alleged killers.

By: Sarah Elmquist Squires

Managing Editor, The Ranger ; WyoTodayMedia

They had been drinking, and someone said they should try to find some pot. According to court documents, Korbin Headley, then 15, had passed out in the back of the truck before the January 2019 murders took place: 24-year-old Bryce Teran drove the truck, and then 14-year-old Patrick Sunrhodes and Brandon Monroe, who was 16 at the time, entered the home of Jocelyn Watts and Rudy Perez. When they left, both Watts and Perez were dead, shot by the same small-caliber handgun. Investigators allege Monroe pulled the trigger.

It took almost three years for investigators to identify the alleged killers. And this week, the first of the accused faced a judge during sentencing. Headley was sentenced to 2-3 years in prison, the maximum sentence for his “no contest” plea to a charge of felony conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, and given credit for 272 days served. The remainder of the prison sentence is suspended; Headley won’t serve more jail time unless he violates the conditions of his probation, which will last for three years.

First, he faced the family of Jocelyn Watts, who shared the pain, grief, and trauma they have and will continue to endure.

A family’s heartache

Jocelyn’s mother, Nicole Wagon, has become an icon for shedding light on missing and murdered Indigenous women. She not only lost Jocelyn to gun violence, but her daughter, Jade, was reported missing about a year later and found dead on the Wind River Reservation. Although Jade’s death was ruled accidental, there are many unanswered questions surrounding her death. On Thursday, Nicole stood tall in District Court Judge Jason Conder’s courtroom and recounted how the loss of

Jocelyn will be an unending pain for her and her family.

“I can say that the wounds never heal,” she said. And the crime caused ripples of fear through her family. “The fear of my other daughters being hurt, because there were people out there that murdered my daughter. “I never thought I’d be somebody in my community [who lost a daughter to murder]. Four members from my reservation,” she said of Jocelyn’s accused killers. “What hurts is they never spoke up.

“I believe everybody knows right from wrong,” Nicole continued. It’s not like stealing candy, and you can pay it back, she said. “This is my daughter’s life.”

She’s worked with various state and local entities aimed at curbing violence and helping those left in its wake. But still, “I didn’t ask for that, ” she stated. “I’d rather have my daughter here.”

Headley knew and didn’t tell. And she said her experience – rubbing shoulders with his family, watching people avoid hers, they must have known.”They can’t look me straight in the eye,” she said. They may not like the sentence, but, “Their kid is here. My child was murdered … for what? For what; was it worth it to take my baby’s life?”

The entire community felt unsafe after the murder, Nicole told the courtroom. “Everybody remembers that day,” she said. “Nobody felt safe in the community.”

Were they thinking they were proving themselves in some kind of gang banging initiation? That’s not the way the Arapaho people are raised, she said. Initially, everyone was looking for adult murderers. “I was shocked to find out. Everybody was looking for adults. Nobody was looking for juveniles.” The court might dole out justice, Nicole said, “Butthere’s no way of bringing my daughter back. She didn’t deserve this … There’s a seat at the table, but my baby’s not there … I just have to keep my faith and keep moving forward and not let the tears blind me in taking care of my family.”

Jocelyn’s sister, Tianna Wagon, said the loss is a trauma as fresh as the January day she learned of her death. “No matter the time that was passed, I remember that day as if it was yesterday, ” she said.

Every year as the anniversary of her death approached, Tianna said she wondered whether knowing who was responsible would change the way she felt. The call last December, going to court and seeing Headley, “I was shocked,” she shared. “To know that four young boys were responsible for taking my sister away from me and my family … to not be able to see her again, to continue life without her – it’s not fair.” Whether you pulled the trigger, drove the truck, or were passed out in the back seat, “There’s just no excuse.” Tianna said knowing that it was members of her community was shameful.

Headley, Tianna said, will have to live with the guilt for the rest of his life. “I have to live without my sister every single day, ” she added. “And it’s not easy.”

Jewel Wagon, also Jocelyn’s sister, said she washonestly unsure about how to speak of the pain. “There can be no understanding of what you did to

my life on January 4, 2019,” she said. Jocelyn was like a second mother to her, and Rudy Perez was like the brother she never had. “I hope to God and pray that my sister and brother get the justice they deserve,” Jewel said. “They left this world suddenly, in a way that is so horrific.” Thinking about that night is surreal, she said, and it pains her to know it was young people close to her age that could commit such a horrendous act.

Jewel rejoined her family in the gallery; a little girl wrapped her arms around her in a gentle embrace.

That night

Sunrhodes was in jain in Worland in December 2021 when DCI investigators told him they knew all about the night of the murders, and told him he should “get in front of the allegations.” During a second interview, Sunrhodes reportedly told them what had happened. According to court documents, he, Teran and Headley went to a residence on the Wind River Reservation where they met Brandon Monroe. They were drinking; Monroe allegedly snorted methamphetamine. Sunrhodes told investigators that Monroe brought out a firearm, was wearing gloves, and said he’d bleached the bullets so there would be no fingerprints. Monroe then allegedly said he had to “go take care of business, ” loaded the gun and the party traveled to Riverton to a residence near City Park.

When they arrived at the home, Monroe allegedly forced the door open and went into the bedroom while Sunrhodes stayed in the living room/kitchen area. Sunrhodes reportedly told investigators that he heard gunshots and went into the bedroom to find a woman lying face down on the floor and Monroe straddling another male in the bedroom closet. Monroe allegedly shot him in the head, then picked up a shotgun from the closet floor. Police have not recovered either firearm.

In October Sunrhodes pled no contest to an amended information charge of aiding and abetting aggravated robbery, with the state agreeing it would seek no more than 20 years incarceration; his sentencing will come after the disposition of Monroe, whose case had been postponed awaiting treatment at the Wyoming State Hospital. Teran pled “no contest” to an aiding and abetting charge as part of a plea agreement; a pre-sentencing report is underway, expected to be completed in mid-February. His sentencing will also await the completion of the Monroe’s case.

Under Headley’s plea agreement, he must comply with any subpoenas and provide testimony about the night of the murder, and he must refrain from using drugs or alcohol or being around anyone under the influence. He is required to complete an outpatient treatment program, and Judge Conder said he wouldn’t tolerate any violations of his probation. “You’re excuses are up,” he said. If Headley doesn’t follow the probationary rules, “the book will be thrown at you.” While Headley was in jail, his daughter was born, and the grandmother who raised him passed away. Judge Conder said he was giving him the chance to be a good father and a decent man. “Do not perpetuate this cycle” of drugs, alcohol, and carnage, the judge warned. “I don’t think anyone in this courtroom wants to accept this plea agreement,

” Judge Conder said. “It doesn’t fix what the Wagon family needs, and the Perez family.” He’s sat through court hearings for decades, and heard excuses and accounts for many heinous acts, Judge Conder explained. But, he said, Jewel Wagon perhaps said it best: “I too honestly am unsure of how to speak on this [tragedy] … I want to turn back the hands of time so Rudy and Jocelyn can have another Christmas,” and so thedefendants can make a better choice. “But I can’t,” he said.