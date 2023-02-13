Harvard’s economic minds focus on Wyoming, Fremont County

By Sarah Elmquist Squires

What drives growth? What inhibits it? At the Harvard Growth Lab (HGL), some of the greatest minds in economic development and prosperity don’t just ponder those questions, but they slice and dissect them; they weigh data from now to when people first began trading and settling, they query stakeholders and study the land, all in an effort to find solutions to struggling economies. In 2022, their work spanned five continents. Today, they’re in Wyoming.

While these researchers are often tackling problems in the port cities of Africa or calculating how Belgium might diversify its economy, HGL’s experts have never before studied a state in the U.S. But now they’ve cast their lens on Wyoming, and local leaders have been guiding them through the state, sharing insight, and betting that this could be the expertise that will help reshape Wyoming’s economy.

There are many challenges: from a changing energy industry to Wyoming youngsters who choose to migrate at a higher than average rate, leaving many industries struggling to find workers. Why? And what are our state’s strengths and opportunities? Harvard experts visited Fremont County last week, as part of a broader statewide tour, and asked stakeholders from an array of sectors to weigh in.

The state

“The Legislature appropriated money to fund this project, so this is something that the whole state is involved in,” Wyoming Business Council

(WBC) West Central Regional Director Patrick Edwards told the group during last week’s meeting. In an interview, WBC Southeast Regional Director Heather Tupper explained that after several state leaders participated in a development course hosted by the Harvard Kennedy School of Business, key Harvard economic development officials began to set their sights on Wyoming as an opportune place to study through the Growth Lab.

Thus far, HGL has completed a 100-page draft growth perspective report that tracks factors from weather to industry over the last 200 years. The first question posed in the report: Does Wyoming have a growth problem? “On the whole, Wyoming’s economic structure has provided a high quality of life for many residents and an enviable level of equity and social mobility,” the report states. “But its reliance on fossil fuels is threatened by global trends in decarbonization. If these continue to accelerate, Wyoming’s economic future could look a lot like an extension of the recent bust. Losses of jobs, income, equality of opportunity, and funding for vital programs like K-12 education could threaten Wyoming’s ability to maintain a high quality of life – especially in smaller communities, which have borne the brunt of shrinking population … These challenges are better addressed early than late.”

In addition to the historic reliance on fossil fuel revenue, another big challenge faced by Wyomingites is the exodus of young people from the state, making it difficult for new and expanding businesses to find a steady workforce pool. “We are the state that sees the largest amount of youth export, our educated youth leaving the state,” noted Tupper. That, in part, has led to the state’s overall population remaining stagnant. While other states in the U.S. have been rebounding in employment patterns following the blow Covid leveled on the nation, Wyoming has only partly recovered, with job numbers still lagging behind pre-pandemic

figures.

It’s a complex set of issues. But complex economic situations are the bailiwick of Growth Lab leaders, and the results of their work are unlike other studies. “This isn’t about [saying] ‘OK, here’s your binder of how to fix this,’” Tupper explained. “This is about understanding our constraints, looking for opportunities in the specific places that maybe we didn’t see before, and empowering our local stakeholders to address those constraints … We need to have a process and a system more than a solution in a book.”

Unlike some states, Wyoming’s economy is comprised of many diverse regional economies.“Maybe some of the reason that our big-picture

problems haven’t been solved is because we’ve been trying a blanket approach,” Tupper continued.

Fremont County

HGL Director Carlos Hausmann helped lead the discussion at Central Wyoming College last week, when he told a roundtable that he and his staff wanted to listen more than anything. “In this project we’re trying to figure out ways in which we could accelerate the opportunities for shared prosperity,” he said. “In general our

approach is that places that become more prosperous tend to not do more of the same [but]… Typically the things that they venture to are not completely crazy offshoots, they somehow build on the capabilities that they already have.” They invest in something that’s already strong, he said, that the HGL leaders

like to call “adjacent possible.”

Hausmann said it’s obvious the global economy is evolving when it comes to energy. “The world is going to be changing its energy systems. That’s going to be impacting some industries that have been big in the state,” he shared. But, it’s also going to create new opportunities in that void. He asked the crowd of stakeholders to share the emerging industries and ideas, “that with a push,” he said, might emerge as new opportunities. Sometimes, another HGL member noted, we learn a lot from near-misses in economic development: The companies we almost got to move here, the business developments that almost took off.

IDEA, Inc. Executive Director Kevin Kershisnik, who had earlier led the Harvard team on a tour of the IDEA, Inc. facility and its childcare site aimed at assisting workers, shared that recruiting businesses was a tough nut, but assisting current ones to succeed and expand was sometimes an easier endeavor. He said in recruiting, they target sectors that are adjacent to current industries in Fremont County, and the Wyoming Business Council was a great resource in finding them. Many new and moving businesses, he said, tend to favor the I-80 Interstate corridor and other places in Wyoming. Discussions spanned housing shortages to why younger people tend to leave Wyoming, and how Fremont County could cash in on tourists on their way to Yellowstone.

Housing is a major roadblock to attracting new residents, stakeholders shared, as are lower salaries when compared to adjacent states and cities. Banks don’t want to back loans for affordable housing, Julie Buller explained, which contributes to Fremont County’s difficult housing stock.

Hausmann asked about regulations for new and existing housing, sharing that othercommunities HGL had studied had limited development because of regulations, such as restricting housing height. Riverton’s City Administrator Kyle Butterfield said those rules in Riverton were fairly permissible. Oftentimes, stakeholders shared, it’s more that outsiders come in and prefer buying a “slice of heaven” out in the county and commuting that has diluted and stymied the

housing stock.

Can Fremont County and Wyoming in general cash in on recruiting remote workers who’d like to live in a beautiful state now that they’re not

tied to an office? Sure. But many places plagued by unreliable internet service makes that a difficult sell. Several internet service provider representatives at the roundtable explained that, while there are government funds out there to extend fiberoptic internet services, it takes time and requires skilled

workers to construct and maintain those connections. With those workers hard to come by, it’s a chicken and egg scenario. Hausmann shared that many of the most economically successful communities HGL has studied are those that find an industry that draws in revenue from the outside, and that money circulating locally produces many dividends. Detroit’s cars and Pittsburg’s steel, “Those activities that happen in town that sell outside of town very much determine the

success of that town,” he said.

Tourism is an area that Riverton, in particular, could do a better job of capturing, attendees noted. Whether it’s a new or better marketed museum or attraction, making Riverton a must- stop destination for tourists traveling to Yellowstone could lend a lot to the local economy. While Fremont County has a regional airport that connects with Denver, not having a rental car service, not having connections with tour bus companies and other transportation modes, poses a challenge. “Part of what happens is we’re all pulling in different directions,” Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock noted. One exciting tourism development is a current study underway for both Fremont and Hot Springs counties aimed at identifying how tourism could be further enhanced in the region. And, once the Harvard leaders have finished their work and provided another tool for navigating economic challenges, Fremont County and the rest of Wyoming may be poised

to make new strides in growth.

Keep reading The Ranger, Lander Journal and Wyotoday,com for more on the work of the Harvard Growth Lab and tourism initiatives underway.