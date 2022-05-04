Harry Roy Reed

May 5, 1940 – December 4, 2021

Harry passed away on December 4, 2021, with the family at his side, at the Beehive Assisted Living facility with A-Plus Hospice of South Jordan, Utah. He was 81 years old.

The Memorial Service will be held 2:00pm, Friday, May 20, 2022 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520.

He was born on May 5, 1940 in Hotchkiss, Colorado. He was 5 years old when his father died suddenly and his mother moved Harry, 2 sisters and 1 brother to his grandparents’ home in Lander.

He married Shirley Souter on December 31, 1955 in Billings, Montana.

He graduated from FCVHS of Lander in 1959 where he excelled in football and wrestling. As a senior, he was offered an athletic scholarship by the coaches from the University of Wyoming.; he didn’t hesitate and became a starting defensive tackle for 3 years.

In 1962 he was activated with the National Guard to Fort Lewis, Washington during the “Cuban Crisis,” and after his time in the service, he returned to the University of Wyoming and was offered a 1-year scholarship to again play his favorite sport. Harry often said, “many times, he would not have been able to receive a college degree without his coaches help.”

In 1965 Harry graduated from the University of Wyoming with a BA in Education. He accepted a high school teaching position in Newcastle, Wyoming where he also was the head football coach and assistant wrestling coach for 4 years.

After the death of Shirley’s dad in 1968, Harry and Shirley returned to Lander to take over the Nu-Way Café. After 5 years, the café was closed and Harry went into mobile catering. He applied for and received a contract with the US Government to travel and feed people in emergency situations. Nu-Way traveled to 9-11 in New York, Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, the Yellowstone fires of 1988, plus many forest fires.

Harry took pride in the business and worked many years to make his dream come true. He retired in 2019. He often said that he “was no longer the owner of Nu-Way but will always be the boss.”

A highlight in Harry’s life was being along with Shirley, as a winner of the “White Hat Award” in 1992. The award is presented to an outstanding person who made a contribution to the growth of UW sports program.

Harry was active in many civic organizations such as Kiwanis, Lions, Board member of School District #1, Winter Fair board, Honorary Fireman of Lander Volunteer Fire Department, Lander Elks Club, American Legion, FCVHS/LVHS Reunion, trap shooting clubs and 2019 4th of July Parade Marshall.

Harry is survived by his wife Shirley of 65 years; 4 children, Roi (Randy) Jacobs, Steve (Marilyn) Reed, Chuck (Tami) Reed and Kristen (Mike) Siedelmann; 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and special friends Arlene and Mike.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents and son Joseph Charles Reed who passed in 1958.

A very special thank you to everyone at Beehive Assisted Living and A-Plus Hospice for their many phone calls and loving care and compassion for Harry and the Reed family. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring. Should friends desire, please consider a donation in Harry’s name to the Lander Senior Citizens Center or the Lander Pet Connection.

