Happy Birthday Al Simpson; Groundbreaking held for Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain

POWELL, Wyo. – The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation wishes Senator Alan K. Simpson, one of the inspirations for its Mineta-Simpson Institute, a very happy 91st birthday.

As part of our celebration of the birthdays of Al and his wife Ann, who turns 91 on Oct. 10, the Foundation is in the midst of a Show Your Love fundraising campaign for the Mineta-Simpson Institute.

This campaign is backed by a $500,000 challenge grant from the Hughes Charitable Foundation, which is also lending its expertise and support. The challenge grant is in honor of Al’s birthday as well as his receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in July.

At this time when our nation struggles with deepening partisan bitterness and hatred, the Mineta-Simpson Institute seeks to promote the ideals embodied by Al and his longtime friend, the late Secretary Norman Mineta. They first met as Boy Scouts behind barbed wire at the Heart Mountain prison camp for Japanese Americans, then reunited in the 1970s to show repeatedly that political disagreements need not detract from our common belief in decency, the rule of law, and the ideals of democracy. Norm and Al were each awarded the Medal of Freedom by a president of the opposite party.

Groundbreaking for the Mineta-Simpson Institute took place during the Foundation’s July 30 Pilgrimage. Al, Ann and members of the Simpson family joined Deni Mineta, Norm’s widow, and members of the extended Mineta family at the event.

”As its name reflects, this Show Your Love Campaign is about heartfelt relationships,” said Aura Sunada Newlin, Heart Mountain’s interim executive director. “The Simpsons have long been a beloved part of the fabric in our Wyoming communities and our national political landscape, and this partnership with the Hughes Charitable Foundation provides the impetus for friends and admirers to let Al and Ann know that they are cherished.”

For more information about the Show Your Love campaign, please see our website at https://www.heartmountain.org/show-your-love/

Heart Mountain Interpretive Center tells the story of over 14,000 Japanese Americans unjustly incarcerated in Wyoming from 1942 to 1945. The center is located between Cody and Powell on Highway 14A and is currently open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about this event, call the interpretive center at (307) 754-8000 or email info@heartmountain.org

