Hancock Took Oath as new Riverton Mayor Tuesday Evening

Riverton’s new Mayor, Tim Hancock, was sworn into office last night after a reception honoring him and the city council members.

After the ceremony, the new Mayor thanked his family, who all joined him in the council chambers. Hancock said many of them went door to door for his campaign. He also said he was really grateful for the support from the community. He said he is really looking forward to what’s ahead. He also said he takes seriously his job to serve the community and he invited anyone with questions, comments, or suggestions to call his personal cellphone. He asked city folks to reach out at any time. “We’ll hear you and we’ll do the best we an. I’m thrilled to be here and excited to serve.

During the action items, it was noted the city has paid the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office $111,430 to house the city’s prisoners at the detention center in Lander. That cost covered the time period from June through November.

It took two ballots to determine the council’s president and vice president. In the first ballot cast by the council, Current council president Mike Bailey was tied with Karla Borders for the post. In the second ballot, Bailey prevailed. There was a three-way tie for council vice president between Borders, Lindsey Cox and current VP Dean Peranteaux. After the second ballot, Peranteaux was re-elected.

Appointments were made to various citizens committee and council member liaison appointments were affirmed. Teresa McKee was retained as Municipal Court Judge at $3,881 per month with the alternate judge Aaron Vincent to be paid at $100 per hour and the city attorney Rick Sollars to be reimbursed at an hourly rate of $125.

City Administrator Kyle Butterfield announced that the Mayor and City Council Members had each disclosed and made available their financial reports as required by state statute. Butterfield, noting the huge multi-day snowfall, asked city residents to do their best with sidewalks and to help their neighbors if needed.

Butterfield also announced that Central Wyoming Regional Airport boarded 12,971 passengers on its United Express Fights to Denver during 2022. He said that number was was 84 percent of what was boarded in the prior year, but with one less fight and 50 percent fewer seats.