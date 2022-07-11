Hampson gets opportunity, delivers big hit

By Thomas Harding/MLB.com

PHOENIX — Garrett Hampson’s seventh-inning opportunity on Sunday afternoon against D-backs right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton was a challenging enough mental exercise. Middleton had struck out Hampson two days earlier.

But an equal battle for Hampson was the one with his enthusiasm to make the most of his chance — which come sporadically but always seem at the biggest times. Before starting the past two games for the injured José Iglesias — who emerged dizzy and bruised after a home-plate collision on Friday night — Hampson had not started consecutive games since June 11-12.

Score one for Hampson, whose two-out, two-run double in the seventh gave the Rockies their breakthrough on what had been a no-luck afternoon. Connor Joe followed by driving Hampson in for the run that provided Colorado a 3-2 victory, its third in a four-game set at Chase Field.

“I battle with that — when I get an at-bat, sometimes you want to make up for lost time,” said Hampson, who is batting .227 in 40 games (28 starts). “So I try to keep it simple, stick to my approach at the plate. Results will happen, don’t force anything — that’s not really my game, anyway.”

At 38-48, the Rockies moved back into a tie with the D-backs for fourth in the National League West. But Colorado has won four of its past six series against division opponents. The team bounced back this weekend after getting swept in three games at Dodger Stadium to begin the road trip that ended Sunday.