Hageman voted to stop Hiring additional IRS Agents

Press Release

Monday evening, Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman voted for fiscal responsibility that would protect hard working Americans from oppressive IRS audits. In 2022, as part of Biden and Pelosi’s so-called Inflation Reduction Act, $80 billion in taxpayer dollars was allocated for the IRS to hire an additional 87,000 agents. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reports that this additional spending would cause audit rates to “rise for all taxpayers” and a conservative analysis shows that as many as 1.2 million more audits could be conducted – with over 700,000 of those falling on American making $75,000 or less.

Congresswoman Hageman stated, “Voting to end this drastic overreach of federal government bureaucracy was an important first step in shrinking the size and scope of government, and protecting Wyomingites from IRS harassment. We have all witnessed the weaponization of several federal agencies against conservatives and hard-working taxpayers, and we all remember the IRS targeting of conservative groups that occurred during the Obama administration. With 87,000 new agents, the IRS would have a larger staff than the Border Patrol, Pentagon, State Department, and FBI combined. The fact that the Biden/Pelosi agenda includes a vast expansion of the IRS and not an increase in agents to patrol our porous border shows just how out of touch they are with the needs of America. It is my hope that the Senate will quickly consider and pass this legislation.”