Hageman Voted for Save Gas Stoves Act; Bill

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman voted in favor of H.R. 1640, the Save our Gas Stoves Act. The legislation would stop the Department of Energy from dictating the type of stove or oven that Americans are allowed to cook with in their homes. The bill, however, was not finished and will be called up again at a later time (see vote log below)

Representative Hageman stated, “It is the height of insanity that Congress must pass legislation to keep unelected agency bureaucrats from cutting off the gas to our stoves – which would surely be followed by cutting off gas to our homes completely. H.R. 1640 will protect our right to make dinner for our families without big government forcing their cooking subpar mandates on the American Public. This bill, and H.R. 1615 – the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, which I voted in favor of yesterday, will stop the Biden administration from intentionally increasing our cost of living higher and prevent this asinine government overreach from taking away even more of our freedoms.”

Facts about gas stoves:

Nearly 187 million Americans use natural gas due to its reliability and affordability.

Natural gas stoves are currently the preferred cooktop appliance of nearly 40% of American households.

The de facto ban on gas cooking appliances would cause Americans to spend an extra 23 hours a year waiting for water to boil.

Homes with natural gas appliances save up to $1,068 per year compared to all-electric homes.

Homes with natural gas appliances emit 22% less CO2 than all-electric homes.

More than one new residential customer signs up for natural gas service every minute and approximately 80 businesses begin new natural gas service every day.

Natural gas is 3.4 times more affordable than electricity and significantly more affordable than several other residential energy sources for the same amount of energy delivered.

–News Release, Congresswoman Hageman’s Office

According to Congress.Gov, the bill was not finished when the House competed business on Tuesday: