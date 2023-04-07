Hageman to host Town Hall in Thermopolis on Monday

Monday evening, April 10th, Congresswoman Harriet Hageman will host her third town hall meeting of this district work period. The Hot Springs County town hall will be the 13th in Harriet’s first three months in Congress. Due to the weather, several other scheduled town halls scheduled for last week have been postponed to later dates – but they will be rescheduled over the coming months.

The event will take place from 5:30pm – 7:00pm at the Hot Springs County Museum and Historical Center, 700 Broadway Street, Thermopolis, WY. Representative Hageman will begin with a recap of the latest developments in Congress, with audience Q & A to follow.