Hageman received her House Committee Assignments today

Press Release

Washington, DC – Today, Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced that she has been selected to serve on two key House Committees in this 118th Congress. Hageman has been named to both the Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Natural Resources.

“I am honored to serve on these two very important House committees. The Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Jim Jordan, will have a vital role in many of the investigations and hearings that are necessary for us to properly address issues such as, the origins of COVID and our nation’s response, this administration’s failed handling of the crisis at our southern border, the weaponization of federal agencies against American citizens, and just what connections President Biden may have had to his son Hunter’s shady business dealings – especially in light of the latest news about mishandled classified documents,” said Hageman.

Hageman continued, “The Natural Resources Committee is of equal importance, especially to our state. Wyoming has traditionally had a member serving on this committee and I am excited to bring that representation back. Among the key issues this committee will oversee are, energy development, mining, mineral rights, wildlife, public lands, fisheries, and all matters related to Native Americans. Through this committee I will be focused on unleashing our abundance of energy resources and on the need to properly manage our federal lands.”