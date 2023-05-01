Hageman named Co-Chair of Congressional Coal Caucus

Washington, DC – The Congressional Coal Caucus announced Rep. Harriet Hageman, along with fellow House Members; Reps. Morgan Griffith, Bill Johnson, and Dan Meuser, were chosen as caucus co-chairs for the 118th Congress.

Rep. Hageman stated, “I am proud to join with my colleagues as a co-chair of the Coal Caucus because America must have accessible and affordable energy and coal is a prime source of that energy now – and will be needed for generations to come. Coal currently provides nearly 40% of global electricity, and coal-fueled power plants account for approximately 25% of all electricity generated in the United States – with 41% of that total being produced in Wyoming. We cannot allow the Biden bureaucrats and “green bad deal” fanatics to continue threatening our ability to use clean, reliable, and affordable American coal now or in the future.”

The Caucus has been active in legislative and policy debates involving the coal industry, including promotion of domestic production of coal, support for research and development of new coal technologies, and to protect the jobs and communities that depend upon the coal industry.