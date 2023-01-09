May 24, 1938 – January 1, 2023

Mr. Guy Ernest Milton walked from us along the path to God’s open arms. After a long hard life, he has hopefully found peace. He took his final walk early on January 1, 2023 choosing to start the year in a better place. Alzheimers took his mind but could not steal his soul.

Guy was born May 24, 1938 in Coeur de lane, ID. His family moved a year later to Wheatland, Wyoming where he learned ranching skills being the oldest of 8 in a combined family. He learned to ride a horse almost as soon as he could walk. The family moved a lot around the Wheatland area not giving him much time to make friends. With all of the moving he did receive a nomination to the Air Force Academy, but due to vision was not allowed in. He worked various other jobs throughout his life, from helping build the missile silos to burying phone line. Guy spent more than 40 years working in and around the Lander area and residing there always willing to help anyone. He believed everyone was his friend.

He enjoyed helping friends ranch and really enjoyed his yearly hunting trips. He always seemed to spot something so far away no human could see it, and when he started walking you would catch him down the trail saying, “what took you so long?”.

He is survived by his daughter Coleen Freese and her husband Michael, a granddaughter Trinda Levine and her husband Alexander, a step daughter Dawn Angeloe and her son Dakota, as well as sister Bonnie Stone, and brothers Clair and Vern, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins and also his companion Bonnie Mcaffee. He is preceded in death by his father Clair sr, mother Bessie Bateman, brother Roy, and sister Lois “Irene” and many aunts, cousins, and uncles, but especially his dear uncle Harold.

A graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 10 AM . Please, in his memory plant a tree or some pansies and when you look at them, remember him. If you must make a donation, do so to the Cody museum in his name.

