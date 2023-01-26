Gusty Winds in Advance of Next Storm Front expected Thursday

Snow continues mainly for the north today. Gusty winds are expected for portions of the area today as a winter storm approaches for Friday, looking to impact the area through Monday. Today’s high temperatures will be in the lower 30s for Lander, Dubois, Thermopolis and Worland, the upper 20s for Riverton and the upper teens for Shoshoni. Peak Wind Gusts expected today in the the upper 30 mph range for Dubois, and the low 30 mph range for Lander and Jeffrey City with around 15 mph for Riverton and Shoshoni.