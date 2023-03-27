December 26,1985 – March 18, 2023

Gustave Elmer Yellowhair died in Riverton, WY on March 18, 2023. All night visitation will be Sunday March 26, 2023 at the St. Michaels’s Parish Hall in Ethete, WY and funeral services will be Monday March 27, 2023 @ 11 am. at the St. Michael’s Mission with Roxanne Friday officiating. He will then be taken to the Friday Cemetery for burial.

Gus was born on 12/26/1985 to Cheryl Wheeler in Cheyenne, WY. He was then adopted by Shirley and Martin Yellowhair and they raised him in Ethete, WY his whole life. Gus also lived in Idaho for 10 years.

Gus attended schools at Ethete Headstart, Wyoming Indian Schools, and Lander Valley High School.

Gus enjoyed spending time with his significant other, his children, hanging out with family and friends, Lakers basketball and Kobe Bryant. He loved music, traveling, his fur babies, nieces and nephews. Any family time he had he enjoyed every minute, especially with his brothers.

He’s survived by his twins Jayden and Jayven Yellowhair, significant other, Josafine Johnson; brothers Matthew Antelope and children Darrell & Jovaughn, and Marcus Yellowhair and his daughters Shaelynn, Waterbird and Meadowlark. His birth mother Cheryl Wheeler. Also families of Anita Gordon, Nicole & Lavonne; Michelle & Byron Wheeler; Jerry Shavehead; Gloria Antelope, Betty & Will Mathews, Bro & Tefawnya Mathews (Levi & Alexis), Leslie and Phillip Mathews, Bev Denipah, Martin & Derek Blackburn, Jared Mosqueda & Carter, Sharon Wagon, Darrah Joseph, Joseph Myers & kids, Ali & Tam Myers, Arlene Santillanes, Alicia & Martin Armajo, Cheryl Santillanes and family, Brenda Johnston, Martha Teran & Anthony Armajo, Alma & Eugene Piper, Ashley & Tasha Walks & Richard Johnston, Darlene & Hector Longoria, Michael Johnston, Alex & Brandy, Rhonda & Larry McCabe, Danielle & Steve Fasthorse, Odie & Doni McCabe, Debra Kay Antelope & family, Phoebe Wilson & Charlotte, Sydney Wilson, Lamont & Kelias, Derek & Shawn Boatwright, Kylynn, Mason & Baby Shawn, Teneille Johnston & boys, Tianna Armour & girls, Robbie Bravehawk, Thomas Armour, Chris Quiver, Henry Quiver, George Sankey. Also many numerous family and friends, too many to name.

He’s preceded in death by his parents Martin & Shirley Yellowhair, sisters Verna Wilson & Susan Johnston; Brothers Randall Wilson & Clarence Jopey Tyler, and Randall Wilson III.

