Guardian Flight Awarded CAMTS Accreditation in Wyoming

(SOUTH JORDAN, Utah) — Guardian Flight today announced that its air medical operations in Wyoming have been awarded full accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS). CAMTS accreditation is the highest standard that can be achieved in the air medical industry.

“We are incredibly proud to be awarded this designation,” said Matt Strauss, regional director for Guardian Flight. “Our accreditation through CAMTS is representation of our commitment and dedication to continuous quality improvement.”

The accreditation process includes rigorous on-site inspections as well as records reviews. Leaders from CAMTS conduct a comprehensive evaluation of company safety standards, medical direction, clinical education, communications and quality improvement.

Guardian Flight operates a fleet of five medically equipped aircraft that provide life-and limb-saving flights across Wyoming, including three fixed-wing aircraft located in Lander, Worland and Gillette and two helicopters located in Riverton and Cody.