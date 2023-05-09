GTNP hosts American Indian Artists & Speaker Series at Colter Bay

Grand Teton National Park will host American Indian artists at Colter Bay this summer to share their traditional and contemporary art with park visitors. This annual summer program will run from May 23 through October 2 at the Colter Bay Visitor Center and is proudly supported by the Grand Teton Association.
Visitors are invited to learn about American Indian cultures through demonstrations where participating artists share the cultural traditions of their tribes through painting, weaving, pottery, beadwork, musical instruments, and more. Artists will offer their finished items for purchase. Beginning May 23, the guest artist program will be available during the Colter Bay Visitor Center hours of operation, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. On June 7, the visitor center hours will extend to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Most Saturday nights at 7 p.m. throughout the summer, visiting guest artists will offer live performances and talks at the Colter Bay Amphitheater, available to the public. Visit Grand Teton’s American Indian Guest Artist Program webpage for the 2023 artist and speaker series schedules.
Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are the homelands of 24 tribes with ancestral and cultural connections, including:
- Apache Tribe of Oklahoma
- Assiniboine & Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, Montana
- Blackfeet Tribe of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation of Montana
- Burns Paiute Tribe
- Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, Oklahoma
- Coeur D’Alene Tribe
- Comanche Nation, Oklahoma
- Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation
- Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation
- Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation
- Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation
- Crow Tribe of Montana
- Eastern Shoshone Tribe of the Wind River Reservation, Wyoming
- Fort Belknap Indian Community of the Fort Belknap Reservation of Montana
- Kiowa Indian Tribe of Oklahoma
- Kootenai Tribe of Idaho
- Nez Perce Tribe
- Northern Arapaho Tribe of the Wind River Reservation, Wyoming
- Northern Cheyenne Tribe of the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Montana
- Oglala Sioux Tribe
- Rosebud Sioux Tribe of the Rosebud Indian Reservation, South Dakota
- Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation
- Standing Rock Sioux Tribe of North & South Dakota
- Yankton Sioux Tribe of South Dakota