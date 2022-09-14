Nov 2, 1989 – Sep 9, 2022

Funeral services for Gregory Matthew Armajo, 32, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022 at St. Stephens Catholic Church with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Stephens Catholic Church with a wake to follow at the Chandelle Event Center. Mr. Armajo passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.



Gregory was born on November 2, 1989, son of Blake “Donnie” Armajo, Sr. and Susanna Leigh (Frazer) Brown in Riverton, Wyoming.



A complete obituary will be published soon.